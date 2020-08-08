Richard Mountain Fire 40%contained as of Friday evening

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — Firefighters again made progress in the containment of the Richard Mountain Fire burning in Sweetwater and Daggett counties. As of 5:30 Friday evening, the report had the fire 40 percent contained with acreage burned listed at 7,633.

The Richard Mountain Fire is located approximately 50 miles south of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and is burning in sagebrush, grass, and juniper in both Utah and Wyoming. The fire started on August 3, 2020. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Friday’s report showed 227 firefighters on station, slightly less than Thursday’s report.

Browns Park Road and Section B of the Green River are now open. Clay Basin Road is still closed at Hwy 191.