Richard Mountain Fire Containment at 90%

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 9, 2020) — As of 8:50 p.m. Saturday, the Richard Mountain Fire was listed at 90 percent containment by the website inciweb.nwcg.gov. The report also stated that the total acreage burned was 7,633.

The Richard Mountain Fire is located approximately 50 miles south of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and is burning in sagebrush, grass, and juniper in both Utah and Wyoming. The fire started on Monday, August 3. The cause of the fire is still listed as unknown.

Firefighters on station, which had numbered in the high 200’s last week, is now listed at 142.

The updated report is listing Clay Basin Road at Highway 191, as still being closed.