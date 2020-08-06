Richard Mountain Fire exceeds 7,000 acres, still no containment

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) – The Richard Mountain Fire burning approximately 50 miles south of Rock Springs in both Wyoming and Utah, grew slowly over the past 12 hours and is approximately 7,064 acres, remains zero percent contained and is burning in pinyon pine, juniper, grass, and brush in steep terrain.

A total of 217 firefighters are now working to keep the fire west of Red Creek, south of Clay Basin Road, East of Highway 191, and north of Browns Park Road.

“Overall, we had some decent weather conditions yesterday allowing us to get some valuable resources in place to work this fire,” said Operations Section Chief Mike Wengert. “We did have some fire move south of Browns Park Road yesterday afternoon, so we’re going to have one of our three divisions in that area focusing on keeping the fire contained west of Red Creek and north of the Goslin Mountains.”

Today should be a critical day for crews working the Richard Mountain Fire as weather conditions could cause fire behavior to increase quickly.

The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3. Fire crews will continue to engage the fire as necessary to protect valuable resources in the area when they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable. A temporary emergency closure for the “B” portion of the Green River from the Little hole boat ramp to the Indian Crossing boat ramp remains in effect.

Additional road closures include Browns Park Road, which is closed at Jesse Ewing Canyon, and at HWY 191. Also, Clay Basin Road is closed at HWY 191.

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is asking to report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (WY) at 1-800-295-9953, the Uintah Basin Interagency Dispatch Center (UT) at 1-435-789-7021, or local 911.