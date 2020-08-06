Richard Mountain Fire grows while still at 0% containment

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 6, 2020) –The Richard Mountain Fire, burning on the Sweetwater/Daggett County line, has grown to 6,500 acres with 0% containment. According to a report filed Wednesday night, the fire is burning sagebrush, grass, and juniper in both Wyoming and Utah. A BLM Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command of the fire, which started Monday afternoon.

Fire fighting efforts today are expected to be made more difficult with today’s weather forecast for low humidity, high temperatures, and possibly gusty winds. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for Sweetwater County from noon until 8 p.m. today.

At last report, firefighters from the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, BLM Utah, and Sweetwater County, along with air resources are working the fire contained to an area west of Red Creek and south of Clay Basin Road (County Road 62). Reports also had the fire moving south of Browns Park Road in the BLM’s Green River District of Utah.

The BLM Vernal, Utah Field Office, has issued a temporary emergency closure for the “B” portion of the Green River from the Little Hole boat ramp to the Indian Crossing boat ramp due to public safety concerns.