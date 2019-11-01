Richard “Rick” A. Maes (May 10, 1966-Oct. 28, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — Richard “Rick” A. Maes, 53, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming and was currently living in Superior, Wyoming.

Mr. Maes was born on May 10, 1966, in Rock Springs, the son of Jose De Jesus Maes and Concha Trujillo.

He attended schools in Superior and Rock Springs and was a 1985 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Maes worked as a cook in many different restaurants.

Survivors include five brothers, Jerry Maes and wife Virginia of Superior, Frank Maes and wife Tracy of Rock Springs, Rob Maes and wife Micki of Boise, Idaho, Ray Maes and Clay of Saint Louis, and Joe Maes of Superior; five sisters, JoJo Robert of Superior, Bert McCune and husband Tom of Soda Springs, Idaho, Theressa Wolf and husband Myron of Superior, Carmen Hueitra and husband Euesbio of Superior, and Michaelene Ekker and husband Cameron of Superior; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Maes was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandra Adams.

Following cremation there will be no services per Rick’s request.

