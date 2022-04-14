Richards announces his candidacy for County Commission seat

April 14, 2022 — Republican Island Richards announced today that he would be pursuing a seat on the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners during this year’s election. “I’m excited to get into this race. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for quite a while now, and I think this is the right time to get involved,” Richards said in a press release sent to Wyo4News.

“The current members of the Sweetwater County Commission are all intelligent and capable individuals,” stated Richards, “but something isn’t working with the current makeup of the board. I hope I can bring a different dynamic to the group and work with them to really dig down and find solutions to the problems facing Sweetwater County.”

In his press release, Richards says he has been a Sweetwater County resident for 46 years. “I’m running to be your County Commissioner because I love Sweetwater County! I’ve lived here most of my life and will continue to live here for the rest of it.” Richards added, “I’ve spent the better part of the last three decades working to protect and preserve it (Sweetwater County), and running for Commissioner is the next level of service that I want to give. Together, we can make Sweetwater County better.”



Richards is President and CEO of Kayar Distributing, Incorporated, a local family-owned business that operates three convenience stores in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. He has previously served as a board member of the Sweetwater County Planning & Zoning Commission, the White Mountain Water & Sewer District, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, the Wyoming Retail Association, and is currently on the board of directors for the Wyoming State Liquor Association. He has also served as a member of the Sweetwater County Jail Task Force, the Rock Springs Chamber Legislative Committee, and as a board member for the Rock Springs Soccer Association and Avengers Soccer.