Richards Fire south of Rock Springs burns approximately 2,500 acres

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (August 5, 2020) – According to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Wildland Firefighters from the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, BLM Utah, Sweetwater County along with available air resources responded to a fire at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3, 2020. The Richards Fire is located approximately 40 miles south of Rock Springs, Wyoming along Clay Basin Road.

As of August 3, the Richards Fire is approximately 2500 acres, 0% contained, burning in sagebrush, grass and juniper, and moving in a northeast direction. A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered and should arrive on the scene shortly.

Firefighters are engaging the fire where they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable. Oil and gas infrastructure located east of the fire is an immediate concern. There are currently no evacuations in place and no structures have been lost. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Please report all wildfires immediately to Casper Fire Dispatch Center at 1-800-295-9953 or local 911.