Rick Lee, CEO of the RS Chamber, graduates from Institute for Organization Management

Rick Lee receiving IOM Degree – Photo submitted by Rick Lee, IOM, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In just a short time, Rick Lee, IOM, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has been doing nothing but climbing to the top. Lee started his leadership in 2018 and earned the Institute for Organization Management (IOM) degree from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce after finishing 96 college credits.

According to Lee, “My predecessor Dave Hanks recommended highly that I do this. He was a graduate of the IOM program. He said it really helped him. He recommended that I participate right away.” Lee mentioned that this was supposed to be a 4-year program, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they had to take a year off, making it take 5 years instead.

“What they teach us is how to build stronger organizations and put our members first,” Lee stated. Lee mentioned that while attending the program, the most valuable aspect he learned was the importance of the chamber’s membership, which in turn helps with teaching leadership, advocacy, and finance.

“What I learned that I didn’t think I was going to learn was the way the chamber plays in political advocacy. Taking up issues and supporting issues that focus on businesses. We (The Rock Springs Chamber) have a role in sustaining businesses. Everything that is political does affect businesses,” Lee explained.

IOM Class. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually – Photo submitted by Rick Lee, IOM, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

“Now that I got my IOM, there is another level that I can pursue, which is a Certified Chamber Executive (CCE),” Lee added. Achieving this level will depend on the Chamber Board of Directors and could be a possibility in the future.

Lee worked in many different fields before accepting the position of CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. “I was involved in different businesses, like Wells Fargo and the Rocket-Miner. I worked in the mining industry in sales and retail. So all of that, even though they are vastly different, helped contribute to the accumulation of this job. Different levels at different jobs have helped me understand what the community is all about.”

The best advantage Lee has is his support from the Board of Directors. Lee is also on the State Chamber Board of Directors and is familiar with other chambers across the state.

“It’s a great job, but it’s hard. There is nothing more rewarding to see people growing and evolving in their businesses. I recommend getting involved in any form of government if you are passionate about your community. You don’t do it for the money, but you definitely do it for the growth of your community,” Lee expressed. “This is the most enjoyable job I have ever had.”

IOM Graduation Ceremony – Photo submitted by Rick Lee, IOM, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

ABOUT THE PROGRAM AND THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in non-profit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours towards the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE), certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.