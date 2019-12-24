Ricky Nolan Slaugh (Dec. 29, 1972 – Dec. 18, 2019)

MANILA, UTAH (Dec. 24, 2019) — Ricky Nolan Slaugh, 46, of Manila, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, while traveling south of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1972, to Nolan Reid and Carolyn Martinsen Slaugh. He was the biggest baby born of their 5 children.

He grew up in West Valley City, Utah, playing baseball and football at Granger High School. On July 4, 1998, he met the love of his life, Mandy, at Lagoon. She’s been stuck with him ever since.

They were married on March 23, 1996, and moved to Manila in April to start Slaugh’s Chevron and found a place that they could raise a family in, with small town values. They welcomed Hayden in 1999.

They purchased The Hub/Mustang Travel Stop in July of 2001 and welcomed Garrett in September. Rick went to work for Ace West (Redi Pumping) in 2007.

Rick was an avid Utes fan. His interests included hunting and fishing, cooking new recipes, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and La Frontera. He loved his Bible, Trump & Fox News. He looked forward to people coming over to visit and had a nickname for everyone.

Most recently, Rick & Mandy have finished their basement and when all the boys came over, he would deejay for them on the old Hub Jukebox. He would play Waylon Jennings, and 80’s classics. He had the most infectious laugh. His favorite thing in life was watching his boys play sports and he was an amazing arm chair coach.

Survivors include his wife, Mandy Johnson Slaugh; his parents, Nolan and Carolyn Slaugh; two sons, Hayden and Garrett; daughter Jordynn Hewitt, Trigger and Otto; two brothers, Mike and wife Lisa Slaugh, and Rod and Luanna Slaugh; two sisters, Patty and husband Paul Halladay, and Judy and husband Lynn Aardema; brother-in-law Tom Backman; father-in-law Keith and wife Shirleen (Scooter) Johnson; mother-in-law Lillian Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Syndee Johnson and Monica and husband Blaine Golson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two nieces, Amber and Tanaka; his best friends Neil and Guy; his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Valley View Mortuary in the West Side Chapel, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Interment will be in the Valley View Memorial Park. Viewing hours will be in the chapel Friday night from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the services. Casual attire required.

There will be a celebration of life at noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, a at The Hub/restaurant side, Highway 530 Stateline Road, Manila/Washam, Utah. Please write down any and all memories you have of Rick for his boys and bring it with you.