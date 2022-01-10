RIDE Advisory Group seeks input on elevating education in Wyoming

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group has released a short survey seeking input and ideas from Wyoming residents on how to create the ideal education system for the future of the state.

Announced in May 2021, the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group is tasked to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership. Its membership includes independent volunteers with an interest in Wyoming’s education system. The key to that effort is learning more about what families, communities, and businesses expect from the state’s educational system.

“We want to hear from everyone who cares about Wyoming’s K-12 education system – parents, students, educators, and employers,” Governor Gordon said. “We want their opinions about what it is we’d like our schools to be able to deliver for our students.

Community listening sessions are planned for late spring and summer across the state. Additional information on the RIDE Advisory Group and a link to the survey can be found on the group’s website.

“There is more to examine about our education system than just its cost,” the Governor added. “That is what I would like the RIDE group to look at, and a key component of that effort is gathering input from Wyomingites.”

To take the survey, please visit http://wysac.uwyo.edu/RIDE