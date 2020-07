ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — On Saturday the 3rd Annual Ride for the Patch will be taking place. The event is a fundraiser that benefits injured oil field workers.

Any type of vehicle is welcome to participate with registration taking place Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Pour House, 1521 9th Street in Rock Springs. The “Ride” will begin at 10 a.m.