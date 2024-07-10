Ride for the Patch Poker Run to benefit injured oil field worker

July 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The 7th Annual Ride for the Patch Poker Run is set to kick off on Saturday, July 13, at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The after-party will run from approximately 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The poker run will include stops in Point of Rocks, Green River, and concluding in Rock Springs at the Archie Hay Post 24.

This year’s event will raise funds for Steven Ledger, a Rock Springs local injured in an oil field accident. Ledger will be present at the event to meet supporters and express his gratitude.

The after-party will feature over 70 raffle baskets, silent and live auctions, DJ music, and a pig roast featuring potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, and a roll for $10 a plate.

“We have lots of fun earning money for injured oil field workers – this makes seven years in a row now,” said Jack Adams, President of Ride for the Patch. “We have already helped six different people, going on seven. It makes us very proud doing what we love to do which is helping people.”

About Ride for the Patch

Ride for the Patch is a non-profit organization located in Sweetwater County that is dedicated to assisting workers and families affected by oil and gas field accidents. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Submitted photo by Trya Jamamillo. About Steven Ledger Steven Ledger sustained severe burns in an accident on December 22, 2023, requiring an induced coma and multiple surgeries. Proceeds from the event will help cover medical expenses, including travel for ongoing treatment. Pictured Left to Right: Tyra Jaramillo (girlfriend), Steven Ledger, June Ledger (mom), Matt Williams (friend).

Ledger and his girlfriend, Tyra, expressed their gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly thankful and overwhelmed by the generosity and support we’re receiving from the community. The donations will provide us with much-needed financial relief and make a substantial difference in our lives. Knowing that we have such a caring and supportive community behind us fills our hearts with gratitude. Everyone’s efforts and kindness mean the world to us.”