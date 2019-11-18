Ride through downtown by horse and carriage

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) — The clip-clop of horses will be heard throughout Downtown Rock Springs as Small Business Saturday is set for Saturday, November 30, and officially heralds the Christmas shopping season in Downtown Rock Springs.

These free carriage rides will be offered each Saturday, from November 30 to December 21, in Downtown Rock Springs.

The rides are available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from in front of the Historic Train Depot at 501 S Main Street. (Coal Train Coffee)

This season’s horse and carriage rides open on Small Business Day. Locals and visitors are encouraged to support small businesses all day that day and throughout the year.

Carriage rides are sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, SMART Wyoming (International Association of Sheet Metal, Air Rail Transportation), Daniel’s Jewelry, D&L Excavation and Eric Phillips, Attorney at Law.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.