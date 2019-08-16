River Festival And Art On The Green Start Up Today in Green River

Green River, WY (8/16/19) – The 18th Annual River Festival and 15th Annual Art on the Green both start-up today in Green River. Both events will continue all day on Saturday.

Advertisement

Art on the Green will take place at the Expedition Island Pavilion and feature a 24-hour Live Sculpting and 2D Art competition as well as a Quick Draw Competition.

River Festival will start up today at 3:00 p.m. at Expedition Island with the opening of the Brew Garden. Today’s Cajun Shrimp Boil and Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are required for both the Shrimp Boil and Spaghetti Dinner and can be purchased at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce. Fireworks are also scheduled to take place tonight at dark.