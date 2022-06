Riverview Cemetery – Photo submitted by the City of Green River, Wyoming

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — There is a Riverview Cemetery Notice from the City of Green River. All decorations not in a permanent vase must be removed by Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Flowers in good condition in permanent vases may remain all year long. Thank you for helping keep our cemetery beautiful.