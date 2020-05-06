RKS Airport to receive over $1 million in CARES Act funding, First Security Bank Building receives over $30,000

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — The Rock Springs City Council approved a resolution tonight allowing the Southwest Regional Airport to receive $1,094,717 in funding from the Federal CARES Act.

The resolution had to be approved before May 30 for the grant to be valid.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Devon Brubaker, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Director, said while there is no set plans as of yet to use the funds, he would like to see them used to cover operation expenses.

Brubaker explained that, while the airport has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue due to COVID-19, operation expenses remain the same due to federal regulation.

Those expenses are over $3 million, according to Brubaker.

The airport has four years to use the money from the grant.

In other city council news, the First Security Bank Building Project, currently in phase one, received an additional $10,000 to the grant award.

The original amount received was $24,900, which has now been increased to $34,900.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Partners of the grant include the State of Wyoming, Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, State Historic Preservation Office, and the City of Rock Springs.