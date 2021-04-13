Road, bridge construction on I-80 to reduce traffic to single lane

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 13, 2021) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Coldwater Group Inc. will be working on the bridge on WYO 374 over Interstate 80, at the La Barge Interchange. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal system and there is a width restriction of 12 feet at this location.

Work is also taking place at milepost 97 near Rock Springs. The work will take place in the eastbound lane and a width restriction of 15 ft. 6 inches is in place for trucks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and speeds will be reduced through the work zone.

WYDOT is asking motorists to plan accordingly, leave early and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on highway load restrictions, visit: http://www.wyoroad.info/Highway/Restrictions.html