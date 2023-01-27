Road closures cause delay in activities

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Due to inclement weather and road closures, many activities have been postponed today, Friday, Jan. 27. We will give an update when these activities have been rescheduled.

Tiger Basketball – Lady Tigers and the Tigers were scheduled to play Kelly Walsh today at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. At this time, a rescheduled date is set to February 9, according to WyoPreps.

Marching Band Senior Night – The Rock Springs High School Marching Band was scheduled to be recognized tonight between the Varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball games. We will update you when a new date has been set.

Wyoming State Spirit Competition – The Wyoming High School Activities Association has announced that the Wyoming State Spirit Competition is postponed. A new date has not been set at this time. According to the Ford Events Center, tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date. To request a refund on your tickets please contact the SinclairTix Box Office at (307) 577-3030.

At this time, no other activities have been postponed.