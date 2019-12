ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 3, 2019) — Wyoming Department of Transportation has close Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions and crashes, as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Also closed due in both directions due to gusting winds is I-80 between Laramie and the junction of Interstate 25.

I-80 from the Baxter Road near Rock Springs to the Utah State line is open.

Wyo4News will update road conditions as they become available.