Road sweeper collides with car, takes life of Wyoming resident

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

JACKSON, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — On August 24, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 13 on Wyoming 22, west of Jackson, Wyoming. At 2:09 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a crash in the parking pullout at this location.

The driver of a 2009 Superior Broom road sweeper had stopped in the parking pullout on Wyoming 22 to speak with a co-worker. While the driver was conversing with the co-worker, the road sweeper began to roll down an incline and collided with the driver.

Advertisement

The driver of the 2009 Superior Broom has been identified as 62-year-old Jackson, Wyoming, resident Shirley A. Samuelson. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is the 76th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020, compared to 107 in 2019, 68 in 2018, and 99 in 2017 to date.