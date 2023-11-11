Road woes continue for Pokes

Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Reease

Allegiant Stadium is the beautiful home of football teams in Las Vegas, but the Wyoming Cowboys displayed a lot of first-quarter ugliness in dropping a 34-14 loss to UNLV late Friday night. The loss keeps the Cowboys winless on the road, dropping their season record to 6-4 and 3-3 in the Mountain West. UNLV improved to 8-2 and 5-1 in the conference, good for second place behind Air Force.

Post-game, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl stated, “We came out sluggish. I had challenged our team before the game to make sure we were set and ready to go. It was obvious that some guys weren’t. We fought back and made it somewhat close, but we couldn’t finish it off.”

Scoring

Wyoming received the ball to start the game and, after three downs, punted to the Rebels. It took three plays for UNLV to go 70 yards and a quick 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. The big play was a 56-yard pass play from Rebels quarterback Jayen Maiava to Ricky White, setting up a Maiava ten-yard touchdown run. 7-0 UNLV.

On their next series, on a third down play, Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley was sacked on a third down pass, causing him to fumble the ball. The Rebels took over on the Pokes 29-yard line. Seven plays later, Maiava would second his second rushing touchdown from one yard out. 14-0 UNLV with 8:47 to play in the first quarter.

Wyoming would try again on their third position of the first quarter, but again, it was three plays and a punt giving the ball back to UNLV at their own 33-yard line. Seven plays later, it was 21-0 UNLV, when Jai’Den Thomas would score a rushing touchdown. There was still 4:22 to play in the quarter.

The Cowboys’ offense would be on the field for four plays on their fourth possession of the quarter but again would be forced to punt. But the potent UNLV offense would fumble the ball back to the Pokes at UW’s 47-yard line. Wyoming would turn the turnover into points on a three-play 53-yard drive to close the gap to 21-7 less than one minute into the second quarter on a Peasley 32-yard run.

Late in the second quarter, Wyoming would close the gap to 21-14 on a Wyatt Wieland rushing touchdown. That score would stand up at the end of the first half.

The second half started with both teams exchanging punts. But on their second possession of the quarter, UNLV would go on a 13-play 70-yard drive to up its lead to 28-14. UW tried to respond with an eight-play, 41-yard drive, but that would end when Cowboy kicker John Hoyland missed a 41-yard field goal 54 seconds into the fourth quarter. That would be the Pokes last scoring opportunity.

UNLV added two field goals to end two time-consuming drives to round out the scoring.

Stats

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 11 of 22 passes for 144 yards and was the Poke’s leading rusher with 69 yards on 14 carries. Leading rushing Harrison Waylee had just 29 yards on eight carries. Wyatt Wieland led the Cowboys in receiving with five catches for 72 yards.

Defensively, Easton Gibbs and Jordan Bertagnolve had nine tackles each. The Cowboy defense registered no sacks in the game, recovered one fumble, and no interceptions.

Up Next

Wyoming will host Hawai’i next Saturday in their last home game of the season. Game time is noon. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 10:30 a.m. UNLV will travel to Air Force.