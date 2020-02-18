Road work to cause delays north of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 18, 2020) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Z & Z Seal Coating, Inc. will be conducting crack sealing work on US 191 north of Rock Springs near the Reliance cutoff to milepost 20. Work is contingent upon weather as roads must be clear of snow and safe for work.

Advertisement

Work will begin today, Tuesday, February 18, and will continue for roughly a week. Commuters are advised to expect delays up to 20 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

Crack sealing is used as a defense against pavement deterioration. If done effectively, crack sealing keeps water from entering and weakening the base or sub-base of the roadway.

Z & Z Seal Coating, Inc. was awarded the contract last year. The completion date for this district-wide project is April 30, 2020.

Sponsor

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.