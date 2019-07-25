Road Work On U.S. Highway 89 On Saturday Plan Ahead And Expect Delays

Moose, Wyoming – Weekend road work has been scheduled for this coming Saturday, July 27, on U.S. Highway 89 as part of Grand Teton National Park’s pavement preservation plan. Work will take place at Moran Junction, headed south. Travelers should expect up to 30-minute delays as chip seal activities are underway and the highway is reduced to one lane of travel. Road work will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue late into the night. As always, the work is weather and temperature dependent.

Travelers are advised to drive slowly and maintain the recommended speed limit on chip seal pavement to reduce the risk of debris damaging cars or windshields. The chip sealing work is a rolling construction operation that will gradually proceed along U.S. Highway 89. Visitors can expect temporary delays and reduced speed limits in these mobile construction zones.

Chip sealing is a cost-effective way to provide an improved road surface and preserve the underlying pavement. When proactive preventative maintenance activities are completed on park roads, more serious and costly damage to the pavement structure will be averted.

In addition to the pavement preservation work, the final phase of emergency repairs related to the June 2017 washout of the Gros Ventre Road will occur late this summer. Work is expected to begin in mid-August and continue into November. Traffic delays associated with the Gros Ventre Road repair project will be limited to 15 minutes between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The work will focus on realigning the road to restore the original 45 m.p.h. speed limit and replacing the concrete barriers with a guardrail. Additional stream bank armoring will occur upstream and downstream from the work that was completed in the fall of 2017.

Updated road status and conditions will be available by calling the park road information line at 307-739-3682 and on the park’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.