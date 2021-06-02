Road work to cause significantly slower traffic on I-80 on Thursday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 2, 2021) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Coldwater Group Inc. will be performing a silica fume deck pour on the bridge deck at milepost 97, eastbound, between Green River and Rock Springs in the early hours of Thursday, June 3.

The work will begin at approximately 3 a.m. and last roughly seven hours.

During the work, speeds will be reduced to only 10 mph across the work area. Speeds will also be reduced to 25 mph for the following 20 hours after the pour.

Commuters are asked to take note of the speed reduction for eastbound traffic on Thursday. Speeds should return to 65 mph sometime Friday morning. Advanced signage on the overhead signs and portable message boards will be placed to help warn drivers of the oncoming speed reduction.

WYDOT asks commuters to plan accordingly and expect delays. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.