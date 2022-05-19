Robb Slaughter announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission

Rob Slaughter

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Robb Slaughter has announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission. Slaughter, the son of Dee and Elaine Slaughter, is a lifelong Sweetwater County resident and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in business management and administration. Upon graduation, Slaughter worked as a PGA golf professional in both Laramie and Green River.

In 1988, Slaughter was appointed to the position of Chief Deputy in the County Treasurer’s Office by ‘Treasurer’ Betsy Sue Peverley. Upon her retirement in 1993, he was appointed treasurer and was elected to seven terms before retiring in July of 2021.



“Having served as treasurer for 28 years, I had the opportunity to work with 23 county commissioners. Through this relationship, I came to appreciate the magnitude of the office of county commissioner and the effect it has on the lives of our county residents,” Slaughter said.



Slaughter has served as President of the Wyoming County Treasurer’s Association and on several committees active in shaping Wyoming mineral tax and motor vehicle laws. He has served as a director and president of the Board of Directors at Rolling Green Country Club and as a director of the Wyoming State Golf Association. He has also served as an advisor to several local boards and agencies and has been a member of multiple local organizations. Slaughter is currently a member of both Golden Hour and Young At Heart senior citizens centers.

Slaughter said in a press release to Wyo4news, “the county commission is Sweetwater County’s frontline in a myriad of areas that affect us as residents. I would like to be a positive and proactive member of that front line. As your county commissioner, I will work my hardest to represent you.”