Robert Ben Whisler (Feb. 7, 1939 – Nov. 30, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) — Robert Ben Whisler, 80, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 45 years and retired to Scottsdale, Arizona.

Mr. Whisler was born on February 7, 1939, in Hamburg, Iowa; the son of Glenn Whisler and Elsie Violet Doughtery.

He attended schools in Iowa and was a 1956 graduate of Bakersfield High School and Claremont Men’s College in California, earning a degree in business.

Mr. Whisler married Eleanore Bonatto on September 19, 1964, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were happily married for 55 years.

He owned and operated Whisler Chevrolet for 40 years until his retirement in 1995.

Mr. Whisler was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Community in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He was also a member of the Shrine Club in Scottsdale and was elected to life membership at the Payson Elks Lodge.

Mr. Whisler enjoyed reading, watching football and basketball, playing dice, entertaining, barbecuing, cooking, and spending summers in Payson, Arizona. He also enjoyed the Barrett Jackson car auction.

Survivors include his wife Eleanore; two daughters, Andria Whisler Smith and husband Jerry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Gianna Amneteg and husband Hokan of Milton, Georgia; two grandchildren, Bobbi Nikole Whisler of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mason Benjamin Whisler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Jimmie Dean Whisler.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Ball Room, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Another celebration of life to be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following afterward at the 92nd Street Cafe, Scottsdale, Arizona on February 6th, 2020.

