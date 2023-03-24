Robert “Bob” DeBernardi and Carmen Boschetto celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Congratulations to Robert “Bob” DeBernardi and Carmen Boschetto for their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Robert “Bob” DeBernardi and Carmen Boschetto were married on March 24, 1973, in Rock Springs, WY.

Bob has been the Co-Owner and General Manager of DeBernardi Construction for 51 years, a local construction company that works in the tri-state area. Bob is semi-retired and fly fishes different areas of the world. Carmen was a homemaker and supported the family throughout the years and many endeavors.

“She keeps the home fires burning.” Together they enjoy traveling to Las Vegas and Wendover. They have two children. Rob (Shanon) DeBernardi and grandson Robert “Bobby” age 7 of Rock Springs and Gina (James) Peters and grandchildren Jackson age 8 and Savannah age 3 of Alexandria, Virginia.

Bob and Carmen will celebrate their anniversary today, March 24, 2023, with their children and their spouses, and the three grandchildren in Las Vegas at the Bottiglia Cucina Italian Restaurant at Green Valley Ranch Resort.