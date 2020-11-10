Robert “Bob” Lee Tarufelli (August 2, 1942 – November 3, 2020)

Robert “Bob” Lee Tarufelli, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 71 years and former resident of Colorado.

Mr. Tarufelli was born August 2, 1942 in Delcarbon, Colorado; the son of Geno Tarufelli and Martha Vigil.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1961 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Mr. Tarufelli also attended electrical programs through International Brothers of Electrical Workers.

Bob married Rena Shassetz on August 6, 1962 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was President and Owner of Hunters Ridge Development for 41 years until his retirement in 2001. After retirement from Hunters Ridge Development, Bob continued owning R.L.T. Associates, rental properties, for 41 years.

Mr. Tarufelli was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Bob’s first love was family. He was an extraordinary grandfather and great-grandfather; Breanna, Luca, and Gino were the light of his life. Mr. Tarufelli enjoyed dancing, listening to Italian, Polka, and Mexican music, and regular visits to California. He was true to his Italian/Spanish Heritage, and was fond of visiting his family in Italy. Mr. Tarufelli loved Italian cuisine.

Survivors include his wife, Rena Tarufelli of Rock Springs; two daughters, Lisa Tarufelli of San Francisco, California; Robin Tarufelli of Santa Monica, California; four brothers, Eugene Tarufelli of Rock Springs; Tony Tarufelli of Rock Springs; Ernie Tarufelli of Cedar City, Utah; Larry Tarufelli of Rock Springs; five sisters, Judy Sheldon of Rock Springs; Jeanette Albat of Rock Springs; Linda Pedri of Rock Springs; Tammy Pinter of Rock Springs; Debbie Spicer of Rock Springs; one grandchild, Breanna Gentile; two greatgrandchildren, Gino Gentile; Luca Gentile; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Dorothy Ambrose.

Private Family Services will be conducted.

The family respectfully requests donations in Bob’s memory be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Community or to Loaves & Fishes, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com