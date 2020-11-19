Robert “Bob” Speck (May 25, 1949 – November 18, 2020)

Robert “Bob” Speck, 71, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 47 years and former resident of Colorado

Mr. Speck was born May 25, 1949 in Collbran, Colorado; the son of Earl C. Speck and Joyce Jensen.

He attended schools in Rifle, Colorado and was a 1967 graduate of Rifle High School.

Mr. Speck married Amy Kessner on September 17, 1983 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Robert served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Sweetwater County Road and Bridge for 15 years until his retirement in 2015 as a heavy equipment operator.

Mr. Speck loved cars; he restored classic cars and built street rods. Robert also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, especially to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Speck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; father-in-law, John Kessner and wife Nioaka of Rock Springs; one sister, Pamela Ping and husband Kirk of Lyons, Colorado, as well as one aunt, one nephew, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law, Barbara Kessner.

Private Family Services will be conducted. Military Honors and Entombment will be held.

The family respectfully requests donations in Robert’s memory be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P. O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 32886.

