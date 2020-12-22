Robert “Bob” William Cox (May 18, 1961 – December 21, 2020)

Robert “Bob” William Cox passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. Bob died following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born on May 18, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Eugene Cox and Mary Ellen Larson.

Bob attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1979 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Cox was employed by Federal Express as a package handler for five years.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles RS Aerie #151 and American Legion Archie Hay Post #24.

His interests included family, hunting, fishing, outdoors, and socializing. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for the beautiful Wyoming wilderness, and a particular fondness of the Upper Green River Lakes area, where the Cox family had a cabin.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Ellen Cox of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter, Chelsie Cowgill and husband Kris of Three Rivers, Michigan, one son Chris Kriest of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two grandchildren, Dillion Cowgill; Abbi Cowgill; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Cox; two brothers, Mark Cox and Mickey Cox.

Following cremation; there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com