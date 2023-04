Robert Maddox, 82, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Cremation has taken place; a Private Family Service will be conducted. A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 North Center 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.