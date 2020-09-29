Robin S. Vesco (January 14, 1962 – September 27, 2020)

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 29, 2020) — Robin S. Vesco, 58, a Sweetwater County native, has passed away.

He was born January 14, 1962, in Rock Springs, WY, to Joyce and Albert “Bob” Vesco and after a lengthy illness, he died September 27, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

While growing up, he played kickball on the street, ran in the mountains behind his home, studied at the old Washington school, attended CCD classes at the old Immaculate Conception Church, bussed tables at the Teton Café, viewed movies at the Isis Theater, rode the bus to Monroe Jr. High, cruised “Main Street” and loved his friends and extra-curricular activities at Green River High School.

He studied at the University of Utah.

He was employed by KUGR and KSIT radio stations, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Sweetwater Cable TV. Robin married Karen Bonini of Rock Springs and they had three bright and beautiful children, Andrea, Matt, and Tony.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling and he LOVED to talk on the phone.

He is survived by his parents, his sister, Laurie (and Tony), his ex-wife Karen, his children Andrea Urlacher (and Eric), Matt and Tony, one grandson, Jacob, and nephew, Lukas Kirby.

Cremation has taken place. A Private Rosary and Mass will be held on October 6, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church and inurnment will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends are welcome but masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.