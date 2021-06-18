Robinson Fire near Buffalo contained to fullest extent due to terrain

June 18, 2021 — The Robinson Fire, burning 20 miles south of Buffalo, is holding steady at 64% containment as of Thursday night. At last report, 1,039 acres had burned with 225 firefighting personnel on station.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The northern edge of the fire perimeter is holding along the edge of a cliff band and the bottom of Robinson Canyon. These are natural features that impede the fire’s advance and unsafe areas for firefighters to be on the ground. As a result, it has been determined that the 64% of the fire perimeter that has been contained is the full extent of achievable containment.

The fire is creeping and smoldering in most areas, with occasional torching of single trees or groups of trees well inside the fire’s interior. This is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as the fire consumes unburned fuels.

Fire management command will be transferred from the Type 2 Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team to a Type 4 organization at 7:00 p.m. today.