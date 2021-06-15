Robinson Fire near Buffalo listed at 29% contained

June 15, 2021 — Here is the latest information on the Robinson Fire burning 20 south of Buffalo, Wyoming. The lightning-caused fire started last Thursday, June 10.

The fire now stands at 1038 aces; controlled burn operations account for the increase in size. Fire containment has increased to 29%.

Yesterday evening, firefighters continued strategic burning operations, using aerial ignition to burn pockets of remaining fuel on the northwestern perimeter of the fire. A multi-mission aircraft (MMA) flew the fire.

Firefighters are patrolling for hot spots and mopping up in other areas of the first, with structure assessments conducted in Dull Knife and are complete in the Billy Creek, Poison Creek, and Bull Creek areas. No structures have been damaged.

Today, firefighters are working to increase containment across the fire. They are continuing to patrol and extinguish hot spots. The structure group is continuing property assessments in Dull Knife.