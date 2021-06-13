Robinson Fire south of Buffalo now 25% contained

June 13, 2021 — As of 7 p.m. Saturday, the Robinson Fire, burning 20 miles south of Buffalo, Wyoming, was reported to be 25 percent contained. The lightning-caused fire has been burning since last Thursday.

Saturday’s report showed 720 acres burned with no structures being lost damaged. Currently, 236 fire personnel are on-site with no evacuations or area road closures in effect.

The fire has been transferred from local fire managers to the Rocky Mountain Area Blue

Team (Type 2). In a Saturday evening press release Mike Haydon, the Incident Commander of the incoming Blue Team, had high praise for the strong coordination he’s seen among Johnson County officials, fire managers from the Bureau of Land Management, and local

fire departments.

On Saturday, local firefighters worked closely with the Blue Team to orient them to the challenging terrain and the firefighting strategies and tactics that have limited the fire’s spread.

Fire behavior on Saturday was much milder than prior days, thanks to winds that were much gentler than the gale-force winds that fed the fire’s growth last week. Today’s weather is expected to remain warm and dry, but winds are expected to remain mild.