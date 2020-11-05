Rock City Hall/RSPD offices closed Friday

Advertisement

(November 5, 2020) — If you have some business to take care of at the Rock Springs City Hall this week, make sure you do so today as the building will be closed Friday. Rocky Mountain Power is scheduled to performing a transformer replacement, which will cause the building to have no power.

The Rock Springs City Hall will stay open until 6 p.m. tonight to accommodate for tomorrow’s closure.

This power loss will also affect the Rock Springs Police Department offices, which will also be closed to the public Friday. No records requests or fingerprints will be offered.