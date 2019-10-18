‘Rock on’ Saturday at Western’s Geo Expo and Rock Show

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 18, 2019) Western Wyoming Community College will host the Fall 2019 Geology Expo and Rock Show Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Atrium.

The free events will feature hands-on activities for the family, food, and 17 vendors from around the state selling minerals, rocks, regional maps, jewelry, and essential oils.

“This year will be bigger and better than ever. I am so excited to have the Wyoming Geological Survey and the Bureau of Land Management back on campus, plus an amazing array of vendors who are truly interested in the history and geology of Wyoming. Hope to see everyone there,” said Dana L. Pertermann, associate professor of Anthropology and Geology at Western.

Proceeds from sales of Western’s collection will benefit Western’s Geology Program and its students in field trips, scholarships, and research opportunities.

This event is sponsored by The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), United States Geological Survey (USGS), Western’s Geology Program, and Circle K.