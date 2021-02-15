Rock Spring 2021 Downtown First Awards to be announced Wednesday 

Advertisement

February 15, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will announce the winners of their Downtown First Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The announcement of the winners will take place online only this year due to health and safety reasons.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources. The community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviewed more than 60 nominations and selected winners in each award category.

Winners will be announced from the Broadway Theater virtually Wednesday, at 7 p.m. The presentation can be viewed via Facebook live on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page.

Presentations will be made in the following categories:

Outstanding Downtown Business

Outstanding New Business/Merchant

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award

Outstanding Individual

Spirit of Downtown

Outstanding Volunteer