Rock Spring City Council To Meet Tonight To Discuss Funding Of Recycling Center

Rock Spring, WY (4/11/19) – The Rock Springs City Council will meet tonight at 6:00 p.m. in a special session concerning the possible closing of the Ray Lovato Recycling Center. According to the City Council special meeting agenda, the Council will review the current Recycling Center’s operation, future business plan, funding mechanisms/options and general discussion.

Advertisement

Back on April 3rd, the Ray Lovato Recycling Center Board of Directors announced that without immediate funding the center would cease operations on Friday, April 26th.

In 2016, The Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #1 stopped funding the Ray Lovato Recycling Center, but operations continued with help from the City of Rock Springs.

According to the Recycling Center Board of Directors the operation needs $189,000 in order to make it through the fiscal year which ends June 30th.

Advertisement

In addition to tonight’s special meeting of the Rock Springs City Council, there will also be a meeting on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Rock Springs Housing Authority office where a vote will take place on whether the Ray Lovato Recycling Center will receive funding from the Solid Waste District Board.