Rock Springs Mayor Kaumo charged with misconduct and conflict of interest

August 5, 2022 — After a two-year-long investigation conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo was charged with four counts of official misconduct and another count of conflict of interest. These charges are all considered misdemeanors, with each charge carrying a possible maximum penalty of $5,000.

Information released yesterday showed that Kaumo had been accused by an independent prosecutor in Johnson County. It is alleged that Kaumo attempted to use his position as mayor to secure a $3.8 million deal for JFC Engineers and Surveyors involving the Bitter Creek Reconstruction Project. That project was created as an effort to clean up the Bitter Creek area and was funded by the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Fund. Kaumo is the president of JFC Engineer and Surveyors. The charges stem from alleged emails sent by Kaumo to Rock Springs City Council members between July 17, 2020, and October 6, 2020.

According to the website CowboyStateDaily.com, the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI have been investigating the case for nearly two years at the request of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Kaumo’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on August 31.

In May 2022, Kaumo announced that he would not be seeking re-election this coming November.