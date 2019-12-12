Rock Springs 14U hockey team to host Park County this weekend

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) –The Rock Springs Miners 14U hockey team will host the Park County Ice Cats for a two-game set Friday night and Saturday morning.

Rock Springs is 5-3-0 on the season. The visiting Ice Cats have a 2-4-0 record.

Park County hosted Rock Springs earlier this year in Cody on Nov. 23 and 24.

Rock Springs won both games decidedly, 7-4 and 8-3.

The games this weekend will take place at the Rock Springs Family Rec Center.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. on Friday night. Game two will be at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.