Rock Springs 2020 Downtown First Awards announced yesterday 

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING, (April 15, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) announced the recipients of the 2020 Downtown First Awards yesterday.

The Downtown First Awards recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources.

According to a press release from the Rock Springs URA, the community was invited to nominate businesses, organizations, and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee then reviewed all of the nominations, selecting one winner in each category. There were over 60 total nominations so narrowing in on one winner per category was no easy task. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, winners were announced via a Facebook Live event.

The awards (pictured above) were custom created by local glass artist Susie Von Ahrens.

Winners include:

Outstanding Downtown Business – A Touch of Class Floral, 421 Broadway Street

This award is presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Spirit of Downtown Award – Steve Leish

This award is presented to a business, organization or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions. Steve works for Dominion Energy where he has coordinated several volunteer projects Downtown including the repainting and updating of the historic caboose located along South Main Street and the installation and landscaping of the Downtown Putt Around miniature golf course. Steve has also contributed to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA financially as well as via his employer.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant – Uinta Bank, 301 2nd Street

This award is presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2019.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Shipley Holdings

This award is presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs. Shipley Holdings updated their apartments at the corner of Bridger and Elk Streets, really enhancing the entrance to Downtown Rock Springs.

Outstanding Individuals – Sean Valentine, Western Wyoming Beverages

This award is presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the Downtown experience. Sean (and Western Wyoming Beverages) are great partners in our community and Downtown Rock Springs.

Outstanding Volunteer – Jana Pastor

This award is presented to an individual or group whose volunteerism within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area enhances the downtown experience. Jana has been an active volunteer for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and Broadway Theater since their inception. Over the past year she’s also worked tirelessly on the Children’s Discover Center, housed at the Rock Springs Library. The Children’s Discover Center was born from an idea by Jana and is coming to fruition because of her dedication. She’s found funding, sponsors and volunteers to make the project happen and it should open this summer.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.