Rock Springs 9-year-old receives Rock Star Award from RSFD for life-saving heroics

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 24, 2021) – The Rock Springs Fire Department celebrated and recognized local heroes and firefighters at its awards and pinning ceremony on Friday at Broadway Theater.

Rock Springs resident Alicia Tyalyn Cox, 9, received the first award of the evening: the Rock Star Award. The award is given to someone in the community who performed heroically during a challenging situation.

RSFD Captain Lance East presented Cox with the award after recalling the incident that took place in the early evening of May 3, 2021.

Cox was traveling down Dewar Drive with her grandmother driving when suddenly her grandmother became unresponsive due to a medical condition. Although Cox was terrified in the situation, East said she remained calm and remembered that her mother said to put the car in neutral if that ever happens.

Cox put the car in neutral and let the car coast to a stop before calling 9-1-1 to alert first responders.

“She was able to do something remarkable. In a moment that had to be confusing and potentially terrifying, Alicia was able to maintain a calm and composed state of mind to deescalate the situation that most people might not be able to do,” East said of Cox’s actions that day.

“Her actions that day greatly reduced the potential impact to not only her and her grandmother, but to anybody who may have been in close proximity. Everyone at the scene, thanks to Alicia’s actions, were unharmed. Everyone went home at the end of the day, which is the best possible outcome.

“Had Alicia reacted differently or not at all, we could have had been faced with a very different challenge upon arrival. Her actions were nothing short of heroic.”

Badge Pinning

RSFD Chief Jim Wamsley had the honor introducing the newest badge-wearing firefighter to the department on Friday. Firefighter Dalton Butler received his badge, which was pinned to him by his wife Katelyn.

“It requires a strong character and a giving heart to serve as a firefighter,” Wamsley said.

Buller was hired in January of 2020. He began his career on March 3 and began his formal career on March 30 when he worked his first shift. During the first month, firefighters are trained and a report is taken following the training.

One of Buller’s trainers at the end of his recruit training said, “There were no identified negative issues with Firefighter Buller’s preparation, engagement, participation, skills or abilities… Firefighter Buller received high marks and comments from all trainers.”

After his one probationary year, Buller received another report, which stated, “Dalton has become a valued, integral part of his crew.”

Managing Fire Officer Recipient

Firefighter Kyle McLendon received his Managing Fire Officer certificate after completing the program in early 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Leadership guides our efforts through the betterment of the world. It brings vision and passion to life,” Wamsley said.

The Managing Officer Program takes place at the National Fire Academy in Maryland. Wamsley said it’s a multiyear curriculum that introduces emerging emergency service leaders to personal and professional skills in management, risk reduction and adaptive leadership.

It includes the four elements of professional development: education, training, experience and continued education.