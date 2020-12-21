Rock Springs and area football players named to ‘Super 25 Team’

Advertisement





(December 21, 2020) — Congratulations are going out to some area high school football players who have been named to the Casper Star-Tribune Super 25.

Advertisement

Those receiving the honor were Isaac Schoenfeld (Tight End/Defensive End) of Rock Springs, Hansen Bradshaw (Offensive Guard/Defensive Tackle) and Preston Brewer (Running Back/Defensive End) of Lyman, and Ashton Schofield (Wide Receiver/Safety/Returner) of Mountain View.

This is the 30th year the newspaper has honored high school football players in the state. Those picked are not based on their playing positions or their school’s classification. To see the full team click here.