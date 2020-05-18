Rock Springs and Black Butte 2020 senior parade happening this afternoon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 18, 2020) — A parade will take place today through Downtown Rock Springs to honor the graduating Class of 2020 from Rock Springs High School and Black Butte High School. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. According to a post on the Rock Springs High School Facebook page, a teacher tunnel will be occurring after the parade.

Advertisement

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, only one vehicle per senior student will be allowed in the parade with students encouraged to decorate their vehicles. Family members and friends can park along the parade route and honk their horns in support and congratulations. Click here to see the parade route.

Students participating are asked to begin arriving at Pilot Butte and Sage Elementary no earlier than 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement