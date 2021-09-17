Rock Springs and Green River attorney’s elected to positions with Wyoming State Bar

Rock Springs attorney Jason Petri (submitted photo)

September 17, 2021 — The Wyoming State Bar announced today that Rock Springs attorney Jason Petri had been elected commissioner of the Wyoming State Bar to represent the Third Judicial District. The District consists of Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Uinta Counties. Petri will serve a three-year term.

According to a press release from the Wyoming State Bar, Petri graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 1993. He worked at the Office of the Sweetwater County and Prosecuting Attorney for 12 years before entering private practice. His practice is generally focused on family and juvenile law. He has served as the Green River Municipal Court Judge since 2008.

Petri succeeds Teresa S. Thybo, an attorney from Green River who has been elected Vice President of the Wyoming Bar. Thybo succeeds R. Scott Kath of Powell, Wyoming.

Green River attorney Terres Thybo (submitted photo)

Thybo grew up on a ranch in western South Dakota. She began her education at Casper College in the paralegal program. She transferred to the University of Wyoming, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Communications. After graduation, she worked for Corthell and King, PC, in Laramie but left to pursue a job at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in order to utilize her Communications degree. However, she missed Wyoming and decided to return.

Thybo wrote for the newspaper in Sundance, Wyoming, before returning to Corthell and King to resume her duties as a legal assistant. Having been out of school for four years, she was accepted at the University of Wyoming College of Law. After passing the bar, she sought a position at the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, where she has been for nearly eleven years and has served as the Chief Deputy since 2015.

In her capacity as Vice President, Thybo will serve as a member-at-large of the Board of Commissioners and a member of the Executive Committee.