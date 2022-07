Rock Springs and Green River begin Legion Baseball State Tournaments

July 25, 2022 — The Rock Springs Stallions and Green River Knights American Legion baseball teams will begin play today at their respective state tournaments. Both tournaments are double elimination.

Class AA Tournament in Sheridan – Rock Springs, #7 seed, will open play today against #2 seeded Gillette at 4 p.m. In other AA games today, #8 Evanston vs. #1 Cheyenne Sixers, #3 Laramie vs. #6 Jackson, and #4 Sheridan vs. #5 Casper Oilers. The Cheyenne Sixers are the defending state champions.

Class A Tournament in Cody – Green River, the West #4 seed, will begin the tournament against the Casper Drills, the East #1 seed. In other first-day games, Powell (West #2) vs. Cheyenne Hawks (East #3), Sheridan Jets (East #3) vs. Lovell (West #2), and Cody (West #1) vs. Torrington (East #4). Cody is the defending state champion.