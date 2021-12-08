Rock Springs and Green River City Council meeting agendas 12/7/2021

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 7, 2021 — Both Rock Springs and Green River City Councils are meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m. in council chambers.

Rock Springs agenda:

The meeting will open with a call for bids concerning a general contract to consist of a new playground at Bunning park.

Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo will submit David Jarrell for reappointment to the City Boards and Commissions.

A public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed changes to the Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy (ACOP).

Correspondences include a 60-day Notice of Intent to sue for failure to perform nondiscretionary duty under the Clean Air Act — Regional Haze 309 (g) SIP revision for PacifiCorp Jim Bridger Power Plant.

New business will include a memo from Jim Wamsley, Fire Chief, asking for permission to apply for a grant through the FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

There will be several resolutions, including a resolution accepting and approving a Letter of Intent to lease commercial space at the First Security Bank Building.

There will be a first reading of an Ordinance Amending Article 4-17 of the City of Rock Springs, entitled “Vacant and Abandoned Commercial Structures.”

Green River agenda:

The meeting will open with citizens in the audience being recognized and given time to speak on items both on the agenda and of general concern for them as citizens of Green River, followed by a consideration of bids for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility Project.

Other bids for consideration include the sale of municipal property for Lincoln School addition Tracts B & C.

There will be a suggested motion to approve the horse corral lease agreement with Lisabeth & Kolby Magee.

Other suggested motions are for the approval of a contract with 7C Buckers Rodeo for the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, and also for the issuance of a catering permit to the Tomahawk Tavern, LLC.