Rock Springs and Green River City Council meetings happening Tuesday night.

City of Rock Springs City Council and City of Green River City Council meetings are both happening at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Following are the agendas.

Rock Springs:

This week’s Presentations and Proclamations portion will include an update from Ray Lovato Recycling Center, as well as an update from Devon Brubaker about the Devon Brubaker Recycling Center and the Sweetwater Regional Airport.

There will be a public hearing regarding proposed changes to Article 13 of the Ordinance of the City of Rock Springs, to add language regarding mobile vendors.

The correspondence portion of the meeting will include the reading of a letter from Governor Gordon regarding a temporary emergency suspension of the closure of the Jim Bridger Power Plant.

The meeting will conclude after the resolutions portion and the ordinances portions of the agenda.

Green River:

The Green River City Council meeting will begin with a proclamation, making January “Human Trafficking Prevention Month.”

The appointment of two council members to the Finance Committee will be one of the board and committee appointments portion of the meeting. The Finance Committee consists of the Mayor, City Administrator, Director of Finance and two council members.

Consideration on a second reading of an ordinance to amend the Official Zoning Map of the City of Green River is the only item on the ordinance portion of the agenda.

The meeting will conclude after consideration of one resolution, one council action item, and two items on the consent agenda.