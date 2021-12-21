Rock Springs and Green River City Council meetings tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 21, 2021 — Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will hold their regular meetings this evening at 7:00 p.m. Find their respective agendas below.

Rock Springs:

First, a public hearing regarding proposed changes to the Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Voucher Program will be held. Later, there will be a resolution to repeal the Revised Administrative Plan, and a new Administrative Plan will replace it.

There will be four letters and thank you notes in the Correspondence section of the agenda. One will be a thank you email from a truck driver, thanking local residents for support during the weekend when they were stranded in Rock Springs due to road closures.

New business will include a request from the Rock Springs Police Department for permission to fill two police officer positions using COPs Grant Funding.

Another new business matter pertains to cell phone service for the city’s first responders by FirstNet.

There will be six resolutions, including the acceptance and approval of a contract with Playcore Wisc, dba Gametime C/O Great Western Recreation for playground equipment at Bunning Park, in the amount of $$44,331.71.

An ordinance regarding “Vacant and Abandoned Commercial Structures” to bolster the ability of the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency to regulate such vacant and abandoned structures will have its second reading.

Find the complete agenda here.

Green River:

As usual, the Green River City Council meeting will open for the public to express concern for themselves and the community, whether it concerns items on the agenda or not. Each person will be allowed three minutes to speak.

A public hearing will be held regarding a rezoning request. Petitioners have requested a change in order to construct a single-family residence.

There will be two resolutions, including a resolution establishing a restricted donation program for the police department therapy canine program.

The council will move to reject all bids for two backhoes received on December 2, 2021.

There will be a motion to authorize Mayor Pete Rust to sign the FY2022 Transportation Alternative Program Subrecipient Agreement for the Riverside Memorial Park Pathway and Lighting Addition, pending legal approval.

The council will consider submitting a FEMA building resilient infrastructure and communities grant to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.

The council will move to approve the lease agreement with Southwest Wyoming BMX to build, operate and maintain a BMX and community pump track at the current location of the Bike Park.

Find the complete agenda here.